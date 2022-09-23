Modi Government Advises Indians To Be Vigilant In Canada As Hate Crimes, Anti-India Acts See Sharp Rise

Weeks after an Indian national was killed in Canada in a suspected hate crime, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that Indians in Canada should remain vigilant in light of the "sharp increase" in hate crimes and anti-India activity in Canada.

The MEA said it has taken up the issues with the Canadian government and have requested them to take appropriate action on the alleged crimes.

The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada, noted the MEA.

Earlier this month, a 23-year-old Indian was found murdered at an apartment in Truro town of Canada's Nova Scotia province, with community members suspecting it a racially-motivated hate crime.

Canada is also a global hub of the Khalistan movement, a separatist movement that aims to carve a nation for Sikhs called Khalistan out of India. The Khalistani terrorist outfits had waged a bloody insurgency in India for decades before they were suppressed by the 1990s. India takes seriously the Khalistani activities in Canada and the soft approach of the Canadian government on the issue.

The Indian advisory noting a spike in anti-India activities in Canada also comes days after Khalistanis in Canada marked a "referendum" for Khalistan. The MEA had termed it "farcical".

"The farcical exercise was held by the extremists and radical elements supporting the so-called Khalistan referendum in Canada and elsewhere I think. The matter has been taken up with the Canadian authorities through diplomatic channels...However, we find it deeply objectionable that politically motivated exercises by extremist elements are allowed to take place in a friendly country," said MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday.

The MEA press release read: "There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs and our High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action. The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada.

"2. In view of the increasing incidences of crimes as described above, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant.

"3. Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in. Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency."

