Moderate Rain, Thundershower Forecast In Delhi

The IMD has predicted cloudy sky with moderate rain/ thundershowers File photo

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 10:35 am

The weather department has issued a yellow alert, warning of moderate to heavy rain in Delhi on Wednesday. Generally cloudy sky, moderate rain or thundershowers are predicted in the city over the next three days.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "enhanced rainfall activity" over northwest India for two-three days. 

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, has recorded 189.6 mm of rainfall against a normal of 201 mm since the start of the monsoon season on June 1. After a relatively dry June, the capital has logged 165.1 mm of precipitation against a normal of 126.9 in July so far. 

But most of the rains in July came on the first day (117.2 mm). The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 30 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am on Saturday and 8:30 am on Sunday. However, other weather stations have recorded light to moderate rainfall on several occasions this month. 

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings: green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action). 

(With PTI Inputs)

