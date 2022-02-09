Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Mizoram Reports 1,806 New Covid-19 Cases, 3 More Deaths

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 23.70 per cent from 27.37 per cent the previous day, he said.

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 7:07 pm

Mizoram on Wednesday reported a dip in new COVID-19 cases, as 1,806 people tested positive for the infection, 418 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 1,89,915, a health department official said.
             

Three more persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 626, the official said. The state had reported 2,224 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, he said.
             

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 23.70 per cent from 27.37 per cent the previous day, he said. At least 367 children were among the newly infected people, the official said.
     

Aizawl district reported the highest number of new cases at 877, followed by Lunglei (226) and Champhai (160). The northeastern state now has 13,385 COVID-19 active cases, while 2,409 people have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 1,75,904.
             

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 92.62 per cent and, the death rate is 0.32 per cent. Mizoram has so far tested more than 17.30 lakh samples for COVID-19.
             

According to state Immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 7.98 lakh people have been inoculated till Tuesday and, 6.21 lakh of them have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

With PTI inputs.

