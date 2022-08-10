Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
National

Mizoram Logs 135 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 3 More Fatalities

Mizoram currently has 1,174 active cases, while 2,32,633 people have recovered from the infection, including 172 on Tuesday, a health official said.

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 7:49 pm

Mizoram reported 135 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, 108 less than the previous day, with the tally mounting to 2,34,522, a health official said. The death toll rose to 715 after three more persons from Aizawl, Lunglei and Lawngtlai districts succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

Lunglei reported the highest number of fresh cases at 56, followed by Champhai (26) and Siaha (24), he said. The new infections were detected from 534 sample tests with a single-day positivity rate at 25.30 per cent, he said.

Mizoram currently has 1,174 active cases, while 2,32,633 people have recovered from the infection, including 172 on Tuesday, he said. The discharge rate stood at 99.19 per cent.

The state has tested more than 19.59 lakh samples for Covid-19 so far.  It has administered 16,77,363 doses of vaccines to eligible beneficiaries till Tuesday, the state health department said.

-With PTI Input

