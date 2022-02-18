Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Missing Agra Boy Found Buried In Forest

The boy was kidnapped on January 23 by three of his neighbours out of personal enmity and they allegedly killed him the same day he was abducted, they said.

Missing Agra Boy Found Buried In Forest
Missing Agra Boy Found Buried In Forest

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 4:29 pm

A nine-year-old boy, missing for almost a month, was found buried in a jungle near his village, police on Friday said.He was buried a kilometre away from his home in Hajjupura village, they said. 

The boy was kidnapped on January 23 by three of his neighbours out of personal enmity, and they allegedly killed him the same day he was abducted, they said. The accused were nabbed on Thursday, and at their indication, the boy’s body was recovered during the night, police said. 


"The boy was kidnapped on January 23 when he was playing with his friends near his house. His father, Gabbar Singh, runs a grocery shop in the village," Awdesh Kumar, Station In-charge, Iradatnagar Police Station, told PTI.

Related stories

Kangana Ranaut Responds To Allegations Of Harming 'Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Box-Office Collection

Live Streaming, PSL 2022: Watch Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings, Pakistan Super League Match Live

Sensex, Nifty Fall For Third Straight Session Dragged By Infosys, Reliance


He said when the boy did not return home till late, his father began searching for him, and during the process was informed by local children that his son was last seen at a function in the village, after which a probe was launched. 


"Three days ago the family received a ransom letter in which the accused demanded Rs 35 lakh from the boy’s father. We investigated the letter and on Thursday nabbed three men from the village," Kumar said, adding the three confessed to the crime during investigation. 


“On Thursday-Friday intervening night, the accused took police to the jungle, where they had killed the boy and buried him,” he said. The accused were identified as Mukesh, Kanhaiyya, and Ashu. 


"They said they had kidnapped the boy due to personal enmity with his father who on various occasion had insulted them,” said the official. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Personal Enmity Kidnapping Forest Agra
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Ladakh Reports 54 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Ladakh Reports 54 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

A Stream In Kashmir Disappears Into Sinkhole, Kills Trout In Large Numbers

Bihar Begins Process To Make Deities Owner Of Temple Land Instead Of Priests

Drinking In Public: Nearly 600 Booked For Creating Nuisance In Noida

Maharashtra Bird Flu: No Cause For Concern In Other Parts Of Thane District, Says Collector

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal

A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Storm ‘Ylenia’ Sweeps Germany Overnight

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Urban Developement Minister Eknath Shinde during inauguration of water taxi services from Belapur Jetty, in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Launches Water Taxi

A man is arrested by police as protesters and supporters gather as a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario.

Canada Truckers Protest Against COVID-19 Measures

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases