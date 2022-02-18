Missing Agra Boy Found Buried In Forest

A nine-year-old boy, missing for almost a month, was found buried in a jungle near his village, police on Friday said.He was buried a kilometre away from his home in Hajjupura village, they said.

The boy was kidnapped on January 23 by three of his neighbours out of personal enmity, and they allegedly killed him the same day he was abducted, they said. The accused were nabbed on Thursday, and at their indication, the boy’s body was recovered during the night, police said.



"The boy was kidnapped on January 23 when he was playing with his friends near his house. His father, Gabbar Singh, runs a grocery shop in the village," Awdesh Kumar, Station In-charge, Iradatnagar Police Station, told PTI.



He said when the boy did not return home till late, his father began searching for him, and during the process was informed by local children that his son was last seen at a function in the village, after which a probe was launched.



"Three days ago the family received a ransom letter in which the accused demanded Rs 35 lakh from the boy’s father. We investigated the letter and on Thursday nabbed three men from the village," Kumar said, adding the three confessed to the crime during investigation.



“On Thursday-Friday intervening night, the accused took police to the jungle, where they had killed the boy and buried him,” he said. The accused were identified as Mukesh, Kanhaiyya, and Ashu.



"They said they had kidnapped the boy due to personal enmity with his father who on various occasion had insulted them,” said the official.

With PTI inputs.