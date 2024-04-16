National

Minor Fire In North Block

The fire broke out in the second floor of the North Block at a room and it was controlled, the sources said.

Advertisement

PTI
Minor fire breaks out in North Block. (File photo) Photo: PTI
info_icon

A minor fire broke out on Tuesday in the second floor of the North Block, which houses the Ministries of Home Affairs and Personnel, in the high security Raisina Hills, sources said.

They said no one was injured in the incident and the blaze was controlled with the help of fire tenders.

The fire broke out in the second floor of the North Block at a room and it was controlled, the sources said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was not present at the building when the fire broke out but several senior officers were present at the time of the fire, they said.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World LIVE: Barcelona Vs PSG In Champions League QFs; KKR Host RR In IPL
  2. KKR Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  3. KKR vs RR, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  4. Salman Khan's Home Firing Incident: Crime Branch Arrests Both Shooters, To Be Presented In Court Today
  5. A Voter’s Right To Know: Is It Absolute?
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Puja In Sea But No Word On Unemployment,' Says Rahul In Swipe At PM Modi
  7. Sikkim Assembly Election 2024: Date, Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  8. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule