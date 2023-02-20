Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Mini Zoo In New Town Area To Have Himalayan Black Bear, Lion, Tiger

Home National

Mini Zoo In New Town Area To Have Himalayan Black Bear, Lion, Tiger

The number of each species will not be large to prevent overcrowding. Himalayan black bear will also be brought and housed in a separate enclosure. The zoo also houses spotted deer, barking deer, marsh crocodiles, saltwater crocodiles and sugar gliders, senior official added. 

Delhi Zoo
Harinalaya, the new zoo set up in New Town area Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 4:53 pm

A separate enclosure for carnivores has been earmarked at ‘Harinalaya’, the new zoo set up in New Town area of the city, which houses birds and several species of herbivores, a senior official of West Bengal Zoo Authority said Monday.

The mini zoo, located near Eco Park’s gate number 6  in Action Area 2 of New Town area, a satellite township near the city, has been renovated recently and new enclosures have been built for housing carnivores, the official told PTI.

"As of now, there are more than 100 rare birds, two giraffes, two zebras and one hippopotamus at the zoo spread over an area of 12.50 acre. "We will be shortly bringing lion, tiger, leopard fishing cat, leopard cat in the carnivore section," the senior official said.

Related stories

Two Tigresses To Be Shifted To Ahmedabad Zoo From Aurangabad

Oldest White Tigress At Delhi Zoo Dies

Heaters, Blankets Placed Inside Lucknow Zoo To Protect Animals From Chilling Weather: Official

He said the number of each species will not be large to prevent overcrowding. Himalayan black bear will also be brought and housed in a separate enclosure. The zoo also houses spotted deer, barking deer, marsh crocodiles, saltwater crocodiles and sugar gliders, he added. 

“We also have plans to set up a primate zone where exotic species like  hullock gibbon, tamarind marmoset, white-lipped tamarin, mona monkey will be kept,” he said. The reptile zone will house various types of pythons and lizards. " Reticulated python, Indian rock python, ball python, burmese python, water monitor lizards and yellow monitor lizard will be kept in the reptile zone," he added.

‘Harinalaya’ was initially set up in 2016 for housing deer along the vast stretch of green foliage and tall trees skirted by a large water body. Later the forest department decided to expand it into a mini zoo, away from the congested metropolis.

"We want to lessen the stress on the Alipore Zoological Gardens which is visited by lakhs during peak season in December-January and by thousands for the rest of the year. Due to the threat posed by sound and air pollution there, extra precaution is required for the animals. The new mini zoo in Eco Park can be an ideal habitat for the animals," he added. Earlier there were plans to shift the zoo to Baruipur but that did not materialise.

Tags

National Mini Zoo New Town Area Himalayan Black Bear Lion Tiger Overcrowding Spotted Deer Barking Deer Marsh Crocodiles Saltwater Crocodiles Sugar Gliders
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme