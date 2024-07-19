National

Microsoft Outage: Handwritten Boarding Passes For Passengers Amid Server Issues At Airports

Several passengers today posted pictures of hand-written boarding passes they received from the respective air carriers amid the Microsoft global outage. The passes had flight number, seat number and boarding time written by hand.

Amid the global Microsoft outage crippling the tech-based systems in airports across the world, several Indian Airlines on Friday resorted to manual check-in processes to ensure convenience. From Vistara and IndiGo to SpiceJet and Akasa Air, multiple flights have been affected by the global crisis.

To keep the passengers posted, the airlines have made announcements informing fliers that many of their online services have been affected and that they are working to fix them at the earliest.

Several passengers today posted pictures of hand-written boarding passes they received from the respective air carriers.

"The Microsoft/CrowdStrike outage has taken down most airports in India. I got my first hand-written boarding pass today," Akshay Kothari, the co-founder US-based firm NotionHQ posted on X.

The passes had flight number, seat number and boarding time written by hand.

On Friday morning, millions of of Windows users faced a technical glich worldwide as the Blue Screen of Death appeared on their laptops causing computers to shut down or restart. According Microsoft, the trouble was caused by a recent Crowdstrike update.

Commenting on the global outage, George Kurtz, the CEO of Crowdstrike, said, "Crowdstrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed", as per BBC.

"We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website. We further recommend organisations ensure they’re communicating with Crowdstrike representatives through official channels', he further added.

