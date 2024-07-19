'3rd-Rate Products': Steve Jobs' 1995 Remark Resurfaces Amid Microsoft Global Outage

As the international tech giant Microsoft is battling a major global outage affecting workflow of thousands of people across various walks of life, late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' 1995 remark on Microsoft manufacturing "third-rate products" went viral Friday
Microsoft outage: What did Steve Jobs say?
In a conversation with tech journalist Bob Cringely, the Apple Co-Founder said, "The only problems with Microsoft is that they have no taste... they have absolutely no taste. I don't mean that in a small way... I mean that in a big way. They don't think of original ideas and don't bring much culture into their products."
"... you say, 'Well, why is that important?' Well, proportionally-spaced fonts come from typesetting and beautiful books. That's where one gets the idea (and) if it weren't for the Mac, they would never have that in their products," he contitnued.
"And so, I guess I am saddened... not by Microsoft's success. I have no problem with their success. They've earned their success... for the most part. I have a problem with the fact that they just make really third-rate products", Jobs said.
About Microsoft's global outage
The global outage on Friday caused major inconvenience to airlines, banks, hospitals, tech companies and media outlets around the world while highlighting their dependence on the software. According to Microsoft, the error was rooted in a recent CrowdStrike update.
Commenting on the global outage, George Kurtz, the CEO of Crowdstrike, said, "Crowdstrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed", as per BBC.
"We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website. We further recommend organisations ensure they’re communicating with Crowdstrike representatives through official channels', he further added.