Elon Musk Trolls Microsoft With 'Macrohard' Jab Amid Global Outage

Elon Musk trolled Microsoft amid a major global outage that caused service disruptions for millions of users.

Elon Musk
Photo: AP
Tech billionaire Elon Musk's internet humour has attracted attention once more, this time focusing on Microsoft amid a major global outage that caused service disruptions for millions of users. Amusingly, Musk compared the internet giant to a fictitious business called "Macrohard," teasing that Microsoft performed worse.

The businessman, known for his candid remarks and active online presence, used the opportunity to poke fun at the industry leader in software. 

In another post, Musk quote-tweeted a meme with a ‘face with tears of joy’ emoji. The meme, which originated on Indian social media in 2017, features a serene image of a man smoking a beedi while chaos erupts around him. 

The meme was revived to mock the Microsoft-Crowdstrike issue, with the caption "Everything else is down, this app still works" written by "DogeDesigner" on the X platform (formerly Twitter). The meme humorously depicted laptops experiencing blue screen crashes due to the Microsoft outage, while the X app remained functional.

Microsoft Outage

A widespread Microsoft outage disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world on Friday. Escalating disruptions continued hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.

The website DownDectector, which tracks user-reported internet outages, recorded growing outages in services at Visa, ADT security and Amazon, and airlines including American Airlines and Delta.

Microsoft 365 posted on X that the company was “working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion” and that they were “observing a positive trend in service availability.”

