Meghalaya To Get Film City If BJP Wins Polls: Ravi Kishan

Actor turned BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Monday claimed that the BJP in Meghalaya will build a film city if the party is voted to power in the February 27 assembly election.



Just as the party did in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP will do the same in Meghalaya, he said.



"Since the youth of Shillong are immersed in music and art, the BJP will build a film city here if voted to power," he said.



Kishan said it will create jobs for the youths in the state.



"From support staff to soundman, to technician, to artists, to managers, a wide variety of job vacancies will be created in the state by the film city," he said.



It will become a tool to showcase the beauty, diversity, culture, and rich traditions of Meghalaya to the rest of the world.