Meghalaya: Earthquake Of 3.4 Magnitude Jolts Tura; No Casualty Reported So Far

The National Center for Seismology confirmed an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale that occurred near Tura in Meghalaya in the wee hours of Thursday

According to them, the movement of tectonic plates under the earth's surface was felt around 3:46 am in 37 kilometres east northeast of Tura. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 24-11-2022, 03:46:25 IST, Lat: 25.60 and Long: 90.56, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 37km ENE of Tura, Meghalaya, India," tweeted National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 24-11-2022, 03:46:25 IST, Lat: 25.60 & Long: 90.56, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 37km ENE of Tura, Meghalaya, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/cvUUKQabAb@Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES pic.twitter.com/HBec5rGogl — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 23, 2022

So far no casualties have been reported.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.