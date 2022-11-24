Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
National

Meghalaya: Earthquake Of 3.4 Magnitude Jolts Tura; No Casualty Reported So Far

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the movement of tectonic plates under the earth's surface was felt around 3:46 am in 37 kilometres east northeast of Tura.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 7:47 am

The National Center for Seismology confirmed an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale that occurred near Tura in Meghalaya in the wee hours of Thursday

According to them, the movement of tectonic plates under the earth's surface was felt around 3:46 am in 37 kilometres east northeast of Tura. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 24-11-2022, 03:46:25 IST, Lat: 25.60 and Long: 90.56, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 37km ENE of Tura, Meghalaya, India," tweeted National Center for Seismology.

So far no casualties have been reported.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.

