National

MBA Paper Leak: MP Cong Seeks Arrest Of Defector Akshay Bam As College Link Emerges

The Congress' demand comes after police on June 7 arrested a computer operator and two students of Idyllic Institute of Management, which is run by a committee headed by Bam, in connection with the paper leak

Kailash Vijayvargiya with Akshay Kanti Bam
info_icon

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Monday sought the arrest of Akshay Kanti Bam, the Congress' Indore Lok Sabha candidate who withdrew his nomination and switched over to the BJP, in connection with the alleged paper leak in the MBA course under Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

The Congress' demand comes after police on June 7 arrested a computer operator and two students of Idyllic Institute of Management, which is run by a committee headed by Bam, in connection with the paper leak.

The two were held for allegedly circulating on social media 'Quantitative Techniques' first semester paper before the exam on May 25, as per police.

The DAVV administration, on June 12, imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the college based on the report of an inquiry committee and also decided not to have it as an examination centre for the next three years.

Addressing a press conference in Indore, Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Mrinal Pant said, "This action of the DAVV administration in the MBA paper leak case, which affects the future of thousands of students, is grossly inadequate. In this case, Bam should be immediately arrested. Why is he being protected? Is it reward for leaving the Congress and joining the BJP amid Lok Sabha polls?"

DAVV Vice-Chancellor Renu Jain and Registrar Ajay Verma should also be removed from their posts and their role in the MBA paper leak case must be probed as it was their responsibility to conduct the examination in a transparent manner, Pant added.

In a turn of events that made national headlines, Bam withdrew his nomination as Congress candidate from Indore Lok Sabha seat on the last day of the process on April 29. As a result, the Congress was out of the electoral race for the first time in the 72-year history of this seat.

Bam joined the BJP soon after, while the ruling party's sitting MP Shankar Lalwani won the seat by a record 11-lakh plus votes.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Helped By Female Staff, Pregnant Woman Gives Birth To Baby In Bus Station
  2. Kanchanjungha Express Accident LIVE: 9 Dead; Goods Train Driver Not At Fault, Automatic Signalling Failed, Docs Suggest
  3. Outlook News Wrap June 17: Kanchanjungha Express Accident, Air India Food Fiasco, Congress Mocks Modi Over Meeting Pope And More
  4. Breaking News June 17: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Manipur Situation; Putin To Visit North Korea Tomorrow
  5. Day In Pics: June 17, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Zaara Warsi Visits Grandmom's Lucknow Home For Eid To Gorge On Kebabs
  2. How To Look Suave, Dapper And Colourful This Eid? Ranveer Singh Shares Boss Vibes
  3. Blake Lively On Film Adaptation Of 'It Ends With Us': Did Our Best To Honour The Book And Fans
  4. Short Film 'Colonel Kalsi' To Screen At MIFF 2024
  5. Anil Kapoor Starts Preparations For ‘Subedaar’, Shares Picture On Social Media
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Romania-Ukraine Underway At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  2. ICC T20 World Cup: Babar Azam Surpasses MS Dhoni For Most Runs As Skipper In Tournament History
  3. US Open Golf: 'The Highlight Of My Life', Says Bryson DeChambeau After Second Title
  4. New Zealand Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Can NZ See Boult Off With A Victory?
  5. Serbia At UEFA Euro 2024: Kostic Feared To Have Suffered Ligament Damage In Defeat To England
World News
  1. Juneteenth 2024: What To Know About Bank And Post Office Hours
  2. North Korea Says Russian President Putin Will Arrive In The North On Tuesday
  3. Are You A Parent? This Is How You Can Help Your Kid Overcome Bedtime Anxiety
  4. ‘Heat Dome’ Set To Strike NYC; Follow These Experts' Advice to Stay Cool And Prevent Heat Illness
  5. 'Making Fun Of Short People': Walmart's New Cart Design Draws Criticism From Shoppers
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 9 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express; Signal Jump Likely Cause | Key Points
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Accident LIVE: 9 Dead; Goods Train Driver Not At Fault, Automatic Signalling Failed, Docs Suggest
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Manipur Situation; Putin To Visit North Korea Tomorrow
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s