Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
National

Maoist Influence Down To Just 46 Districts In 2021 From 96 In 2010: Centre

During the Question Hour, the minister said that there has been a "sharp reduction in geographical influence of Maoists in the country" due to the Modi government's policy to end Left Wing Extremism (LWE). 

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.(File photo)

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 5:06 pm

The geographical influence of Maoists contracted to 46 districts in the country in 2021, a sharp reduction from 96 such districts in 10 states in 2010, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityananda Rai said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. 

"The number of Naxal-affected districts, which stood at 96 in 2010, have come down to 46 in 2021," he said. 

The incidents of LWE violence have reduced by 70 per cent to 509 in 2021 from over 2018 and 2019. As a result, the number of deaths have drastically reduced to 147 in 2021 compared with 1,005 in 2010, he added. 

The minister further informed that the Modi government in 2015 had framed a policy and chalked out a plan of action to end LWE and development of the affected districts in the country. The development of LWE-affected districts were kept in focus and as a result, there has been a sharp improvement, he added. 

Noting that the Maoist ideology in India has always been influenced by global organisations, the minister said, "When we probe them, international bodies raise the issue and come forward to help them. CPI-M international organisation is also part of the Maoist ecosystem." 

The LWE is destructive and against humanity whereas since the beginning, India culture and thinking has been creative and humanistic. Raising slogans against India and Indian heroes can never be part of the Indian ideology, he said.

The MoS also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "messiah of India's humanistic culture" at the global level. "The Maoist ideology came to India and grew here. However, it is fast declining under the leadership of Modi," he added. 

With regard to urban Naxalism, the Minister said the Maoist's activities are well planned which obstruct the security and development of the nation. The policies are in place to address such issues. 

Responding to a query on steps taken to curb use of arms and foreign funding for Maoist activities, the minister said a broad policy is in place under which there is a provision to seize arms from Maoists and cases referred to the National Investigation Agency among others. 

Responding to another query on making available a dedicated helicopter to states to tackle Naxal issues, the minister said the BSF and air force helicopters are made available as per the need.

With inputs from PTI. 

