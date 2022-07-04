Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Manipur Landslide: Four More Bodies Retrieved; Toll Mounts To 46

The bodies were yet to be identified, even as 20 people, including three army personnel and 17 civilians, were accounted missing till Sunday, they said.

undefined
Manipur landslide Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 8:19 pm

The death toll in the landslide that struck a railway construction camp at Tupul in Manipur's Noney district rose to 46 on Monday as four more bodies were retrieved from under the debris on the fifth day of the search and rescue operations, officials said.

The bodies were yet to be identified, even as 20 people, including three army personnel and 17 civilians, were accounted missing till Sunday, they said. The bodies are becoming increasingly difficult to identify as they are decomposing rapidly, they said.

Personnel of the 107 Territorial Army and civilians involved in the construction of the 110-km Jiribam-Imphal railway line lost their lives in the worst natural disaster to have struck the northeastern state in recent times.

Related stories

Devastating Manipur Landslide Kills 42, Rescue Operations Underway

Death Toll In Manipur Landslide Rises To 37, Rains Affect Search For Missing People

Manipur Landslide: Toll Rises To 29; Rains Hamper Rescue Operation

A massive landslide hit the railway construction site on Wednesday night. The debris blocked the Ijei river below, creating a reservoir that threatens to inundate the low-lying areas. At present, work is underway to clear the debris to let the water flow out.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Manipur Landslide Bodies Retrieved Toll Mounts Army Personnel Civilians Jiribam-Imphal Railway Line Low-lying Areas Natural Disaster
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended