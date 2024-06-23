National

Manipur: Fresh Gunfight Erupts In Imphal Between Two Troubles Communities

Local village volunteers returned fire and security forces rushed to the area to bring the situation under control.

Getty Images
Army personnel stand guard as demonstrators protest against mass burial of Kuki-Zomi people killed in Manipur's ethnic violence, in Imphal on August 3, 2023. | Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

A fresh gunfight broke out between armed men belonging to two warring communities in Manipur, police said.

The incident took place after some armed persons opened fire towards Thamnapokpi and Lamlai areas in Imphal East district from hilltop positions in adjoining Kangpokpi district around 10.30 pm on Saturday, a police officer said.

Local village volunteers returned fire and security forces rushed to the area to bring the situation under control, he said.

The gunfight stopped after an hour and no casualties were reported, the officer said.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kukis since May last year.

