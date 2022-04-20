Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Man, Woman Found Dead Inside Car In Jammu & Kashmir's Udhampur

Police broke the window panes and shifted the duo to hospital, where the doctors declared them brought dead, the officials said.

Man, Woman Found Dead Inside Car In Jammu & Kashmir's Udhampur
Representational Image ANI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Apr 2022 5:43 pm

The bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 20s, were found inside a car on Dhar road in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

Rahul Klotra (28) of Gora Slathia and Vimla Devi (26) of Ramgarh, who were married separately, were found inside the car in an unconscious state near Darsoo village, 20 kms from Udhampur, late Tuesday night, the officials said.

Related stories

‘Fake University’: FIR Against VC Of Govt Varsity, Four Others

Mamata Banerjee Urges Governor To Ask Centre ‘Not To Disturb’ Industrialists Using Central Agencies

Four Girls From Sadhvi Ritambhara's School Drown In Canal In Khandwa District

They said some people got suspicious and informed police about the car which was parked on the road for several hours.

Police broke the window panes and shifted the duo to hospital, where the doctors declared them brought dead, the officials said, adding preliminary investigations suggested that the two were having an affair and apparently died by suicide.

They said the autopsy of both was conducted at district hospital Udhampur on Wednesday and the bodies were handed over to their families after completion of all legal formalities.

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Jammu And Kashmir Police Suicides Suicide Cases Mysterious Death Death By Suicide Love Affair J&K: Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022 Points Table: Can Eternal Bridesmaids Royal Challengers Bangalore Sustain Good Run?

IPL 2022 Points Table: Can Eternal Bridesmaids Royal Challengers Bangalore Sustain Good Run?

How Don’t Be Content Helped Vijayalakshmi Silks, A 100-Year-Old Brand, Find A Timeless Expression

How Don’t Be Content Helped Vijayalakshmi Silks, A 100-Year-Old Brand, Find A Timeless Expression