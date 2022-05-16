Man's Body Found With Bullet Injury To Head In UP Village

In a suspected case of suicide, the body of a man with a gunshot injury was found in a field in a village here on Monday, police said. The man's family, however, alleged he was murdered.

The body of Sanjay K Gangwar (35), a resident of Labeda village under Bahedi Police Station area, was found in a field in front of his house at 6 am. The body was spotted by Gangwar's father Premdas, a former village head, when he had gone for a walk in his farm, the police said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Aggarwal said Gangwar was reported to have been shot in the head.

"Based on the evidence collected from the spot, prima facie it appears to be a suicide," he said, adding that the weapon from which the bullet was fired has also been recovered from the spot. Agarwal said the forensic team has collected evidence from the spot. Further action in the case would be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report. Gangwar's family members, however, alleged he was killed and it was not a suicide.

