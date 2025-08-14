Man Dies, Daughter Injured As Huge Tree Falls On Vehicles In Kalkaji Amid Rain

A 50-year-old man was killed while his daughter was injured after a massive tree in the middle of Kalkaji road
A 50-year-old man was killed while his daughter was injured after a massive tree in the middle of Kalkaji road in Delhi fell on vehicles due heavy rains on Thursday morning, police officials told PTI. The incident was captured on CCTV showing a huge tree uprooting and falling on commuters.
The incident occurred when the man and his daughter were travelling and the tree fell on their motorcycle due to heavy rains. Footage showed commuters gathering around with umbrellas to rescue the duo. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said at approximately 9.50 am, an old neem tree suddenly fell in front of HDFC Bank near Paras Chowk, Kalkaji.
The two have been identified as Sudhir Kumar (50) and his daughter Priya (22), residents of Tughlaqabad. While the father succumbed to his injuries, the daughter suffered a fracture in her pelvic area, PTI reported. She is stable and recovering, the police said.
Sudhir, a caretaker at a DUSIB night shelter in old Delhi, is survived by his wife and three children including a son.
A car was also damaged in the incident. Rescue operations were launched after the local police responded swiftly to the PCR call, the DCP said.
The officer added that a JCB machine was arranged on priority, and due to the collective and timely efforts of the police team, both injured individuals were safely extricated and shifted to hospital through CATS Ambulance for medical attention, the DCP said.
The daughter is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Trauma Centre, the DCP said.
With PTI inputs