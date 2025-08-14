Man Dies, Daughter Injured As Huge Tree Falls On Vehicles In Kalkaji Amid Rain

New Delhi: Work underway to remove an uprooted tree which fell on a motorcycle, amid rainfall, in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. A 50-year-old man and his daughter were critically injured in the incident, according to officials. Photo: PTI photo

New Delhi: Work underway to remove an uprooted tree which fell on a motorcycle, amid rainfall, in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. A 50-year-old man and his daughter were critically injured in the incident, according to officials. Photo: PTI photo