Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Man, 22, Arrested For Cow Slaughter From North Delhi Gulabi Bagh

Man, 22, Arrested For Cow Slaughter From North Delhi Gulabi Bagh

On Sunday, police arrested a 22-year-old man in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area for allegedly slaughtering cows.

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 11:47 am

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly being involved in cow slaughter in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area, police said on Sunday.
     
Aftab Ahmad alias Lukman was arrested on Saturday in connection with a case registered on February 7 under sections of the Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act, Indian Penal Code, and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.
     
Dismembered parts of a cow were found near Roshanara Underpass in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area on February 7.
     
A Honda City car registered in his name and alleged to be involved in the incident was seen in footage of February 7 with Ahmad inside it, police said.
     
Ahmad has also been involved in cases in Rohini and Outer North districts, and was been booked in the Arms Act, robbery, and snatching cases at Welcome and Shastri Park police stations in 2022, they said.

