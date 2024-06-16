National

Man, 2 Children Injured As Ceiling Plaster Falls In Thane Apartment

The incident took place at around 3.30 am in the apartment located in a four-storey building, which had been classified as 'dangerous', on Mithbunder Road in Kopri area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Representational Image
Man, 2 Children Injured As Ceiling Plaster Falls | Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

A man and his two minor children were injured after their house ceiling plaster fell on them in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday, civic officials said.

The incident took place at around 3.30 am in the apartment located in a four-storey building, which had been classified as 'dangerous', on Mithbunder Road in Kopri area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The 30-35 years old building has 20 flats occupied by 65 persons and the structure is currently under the control of an administrator of the co-operative department, he said.

The plaster and columns in at least 10 flats have developed cracks, he said. After being alerted about the incident in the apartment early Sunday, local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot and carried out the work of clearing the debris, the official said.

The injured persons - Pradeep Mohite (46) and his children Yash Mohite (16) and Nidhi Mohite (12) - were admitted to the Thane Civil Hospital where they were undergoing treatment, he said.

As per civic records, the building after a survey had been classified as dangerous under C-3 category, needing minor repairs, the official said. The building management had been issued a notice for getting the structural audit done and carrying out minor repairs but they were not done, he said. Civic officials will take a call on the building based on its present condition, he added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Drugs Worth Rs 9 Cr Seized In Assam; Two Peddlers Nabbed
  2. Breaking News June 16 LIVE: Fire Breaks Out In Himachal's Solan Forests; Atishi Writes To Delhi Police Commissioner
  3. Youth Preparing For IIT-JEE Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan's Kota
  4. Man, 2 Children Injured As Ceiling Plaster Falls In Thane Apartment
  5. Renukaswamy Murder: Why Kannada Star Darshan Killed 'Fan', Is He Married To Co-Star & Accused Pavithra | What We Know
Entertainment News
  1. Father’s Day: 5 Silver Screen Dads Who Never Fail To Tug At Our Hearts
  2. Escapism, Enchantment, And Exploration: Why We, As Audiences, Crave Fantasy Dramas Like ‘House Of The Dragon’
  3. Seerat Kapoor Looks At Cinema With Different Perspective As She Learns About Directing
  4. Puri Jagannadh's 'Double iSmart' To Release On Independence Day
  5. Allu Arjun-Starrer ‘Pushpa 2' Release Postponed, Makers Mulling Revisiting Certain Parts
Sports News
  1. Virat Kohli Form At T20 World Cup: 'He Is Batting Really Well' Says Coach Vikram Rathour
  2. Nepal Vs Bangladesh Prediction, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 37: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Women Face South Africa In 1st ODI; Netherlands Vs Poland At Euro 2024
  4. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 37: When, Where To Watch
  5. HUN Vs SUI, UEFA Euro 2024: Switzerland Hold Off Hungarian Fightback To Win 3-1 - In Pics
World News
  1. Israel Enforces 'Tactical Pause' In Gaza For Aid Delivery; 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Explosion In Rafah | Latest Updates
  2. US: 9 Including 2 Children Injured After Man Opens Fire At Michigan Water Park; Suspect Contained
  3. Japan Witnesses Surge In Cases Of Disease Caused By Rare 'Flesh-Eating Bacteria' That Can Kill Under 48 Hours
  4. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Describes Putin's Ceasefire Offer For Ukraine As 'Propaganda'
  5. World Leaders Meet In Switzerland To Discuss Ukraine Peace Roadmap, Russia Absent
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow