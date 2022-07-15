Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Mamata Says 'Proud' As JU, Calcutta University Bag Top Spots In NIRF Rankings

Calcutta University vice-chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee told PTI that the rank was the result of consistent academic excellence of the faculty, students and researchers.

Mamata Banerjee PTI Photo

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 4:39 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she was proud that the Jadavpur University and Calcutta University bagged the top two spots among state-aided varsities in the NIRF India Rankings 2022.

Education Minister Bratya Basu credited Banerjee's "visionary leadership" for the achievement. "Proud that, according to NIRF 2022 India Ranking, Jadavpur University and Calcutta University are at first and second positions among all State aided Universities in India. Among colleges, St Xavier's is eighth in the country. Congratulations to our academic fraternity and students (sic)," the chief minister tweeted.

In the overall university rankings, JU ranked fourth and Calcutta University ranked eighth. Last year, Calcutta University ranked fourth, while JU was at the eighth spot. "Mamata Banerjee's visionary leadership speaks for itself once again," the education minister said.

"This rank will inspire us to strive better," she added. Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) general secretary Partha Pratim Roy said it was a proud moment for the varsity.

-With PTI Input

