Maldives President In India: Muizzu Meets Modi, RuPay Launch And Resetting Bilateral Ties | Day 2 Highlights

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu as welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday as he marks the second day of his state visit to India.
President Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed were received by PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu at Hyderabad House as India and Maldives work towards resetting their relations after a series of diplomatic ups and downs.
Ahead of his meeting with PM Modi, Muizzu revealed in an interview with the Times of India that Maldives will be working towards encouraging more tourists from India.
This statement comes after a major dip in Indian tourists was reported following the social media row over PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep in January this year.
Speaking to TOI, the Maldivian president stated that the archipelago will approach a "Maldives First" policy from now on. However, Muizzu added that Male will continue to work towards building a relationship based on mutual respect and shared interests, especially with India.
"We are confident that our engagements with other nations will not undermine India’s security interests," the president further told TOI.
Maldives President In India - Day 2 Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised India's ties with Maldives and stated that the archipelago will always remain "first" in India's
"Neighbourhood First" policy.
On the second day of his state visit, India introduced RuPay cards in Maldives. This move comes as India works towards globalising the concept of digital payments.
Speaking in the joint presser with President Muizzu, Pm Modi stated that India has handed over 700 social housing units built with its support to Maldives.
Since his election in 2023, Muizzu has been considered a "pro-China" leader, especially after his "India Out" stance during the presidential campaign. However, despite this stance, Muizzu has acknowledged India as a key partner for the Maldives and aims to restore and strengthen the ties between the two countries.
Following the row over Modi's Lakshadweep visit, Muizzu made his first-ever presidential visit to China, which was seen as a diplomatic snub to New Delhi.
Maldives remains a strategic partner for both India and China when it comes to maritime relations in the Indian Ocean.
Despite Muizzu's close ties with Beijing, the president has stated that "Maldives would never do anything to undermine the security of India. While we enhance cooperation with other countries in various sectors, we remain committed to ensuring our actions do not compromise the security and stability of our region".