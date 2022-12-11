Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

MAHE Sets Up A Centre For Kannada, Regional Languages

Home National

MAHE Sets Up A Centre For Kannada, Regional Languages

MAHE, Manipal, has announced the establishment of a Centre for Kannada and Regional Languages on December 11, Bharatiya Bhasha Diwas.

MAHE Sets Up A Centre For Kannada, Regional Languages
MAHE Sets Up A Centre For Kannada, Regional Languages Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Dec 2022 5:56 pm

On the occasion of Bharatiya Bhasha Diwas on December 11, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, has announced the starting of a Centre for Kannada and Regional Languages.

The announcement comes in the wake of the recent UGC declaration of the birth anniversary of the famous Tamil poet, Indian freedom fighter, and polyglot, Chinnaswami Subramania Bharathi as a commemorative day for Indian languages and to create a conducive environment for learning Indian languages in educational institutions, a release from MAHE said.

MAHE looks forward to contributing to national and international goals of harnessing linguistic diversity given its impact on United Nations Sustainable Development Groups (UNSDGs) by establishing a dedicated Centre for Karnataka’s languages, especially Kannada, Tulu, Konkani, Beary, and Kodava, the release said. 

The Centre for Kannada and Regional Language Studies, which will be housed in the Department of Languages (DoL) at MAHE, will have teaching and research clusters focusing on language pedagogy, translation, and literary arts.

Tags

National MAHE Manipal Centre For Kannada Regional Languages Department Of Languages Chinnaswami Subramania Bharathi Tamil Poet Indian Freedom Fighter Literary Arts
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Power Deficit Declines To 0.2% In November From 2% In April 2022

Power Deficit Declines To 0.2% In November From 2% In April 2022

WTO Rules Against Trump's Steel And Aluminum Tariffs

WTO Rules Against Trump's Steel And Aluminum Tariffs