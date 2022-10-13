Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: Water Storage 100% In 8 Out Of 11 Marathwada Dams As Region Receives 123% Of Average Rainfall

Against an annual average rainfall of 679 millimetres in Marathwada, the region has so far received 840 millimetres this monsoon, which is 123.62 per cent of average precipitation.

Weather experts attribute the lack of rainfall in August
Maharashtra's Marathwada region have now reached maximum water storage capacity due to rainfall

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 6:40 pm

Eight out of 11 major dams in Maharashtra's Marathwada region have now reached maximum water storage capacity, while the overall percentage of the 11 combined stood at 97.98 per cent, an official said on Thursday.

Maximum storage capacity has been reached in Jayakwadi, Yeldari, Siddheshwar, Majalgaon, Penganga, Manar, Vishnupuri and Sina Kolegaon projects, while it is 75.05 per cent in Dudhna, 85.71 per cent in Manjara and 98.46 per cent in Nimna Terna, he informed.

"Apart from these, 75 medium projects in the region, which comprises eight districts, are 91.27 per cent full. The smaller projects have 75.78 per cent water at the moment," he added.

Against an annual average rainfall of 679 millimetres in Marathwada, the region has so far received 840 millimetres this monsoon, which is 123.62 per cent of average precipitation, he said.

As per a revenue department report, Nanded got 1118.6 mm, followed by Hingoli (992.4 mm), Jalna (843.8 mm), Latur (802.9 mm), Aurangabad (728.2 mm), Osmanabad (723.1 mm), Beed (712.2 mm) and Parbhani (700.4 mm).

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Maharashtra Marathwada Region Maximum Water Storage Capacity Rainfall Monsoon Precipitation Annual Average
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Suzlon Energy launches Rs 1,200 crore Rights Issue Today—Know Processes, Income Tax Liability

Suzlon Energy launches Rs 1,200 crore Rights Issue Today—Know Processes, Income Tax Liability

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face