Maharashtra: Water Storage 100% In 8 Out Of 11 Marathwada Dams As Region Receives 123% Of Average Rainfall

Eight out of 11 major dams in Maharashtra's Marathwada region have now reached maximum water storage capacity, while the overall percentage of the 11 combined stood at 97.98 per cent, an official said on Thursday.

Maximum storage capacity has been reached in Jayakwadi, Yeldari, Siddheshwar, Majalgaon, Penganga, Manar, Vishnupuri and Sina Kolegaon projects, while it is 75.05 per cent in Dudhna, 85.71 per cent in Manjara and 98.46 per cent in Nimna Terna, he informed.

"Apart from these, 75 medium projects in the region, which comprises eight districts, are 91.27 per cent full. The smaller projects have 75.78 per cent water at the moment," he added.

Against an annual average rainfall of 679 millimetres in Marathwada, the region has so far received 840 millimetres this monsoon, which is 123.62 per cent of average precipitation, he said.

As per a revenue department report, Nanded got 1118.6 mm, followed by Hingoli (992.4 mm), Jalna (843.8 mm), Latur (802.9 mm), Aurangabad (728.2 mm), Osmanabad (723.1 mm), Beed (712.2 mm) and Parbhani (700.4 mm).

(With PTI inputs)