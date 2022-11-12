Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: Wall Collapse Of Bus Depot Kills 11-year-old Boy, Another Person Injured

According to inspector Sudhir Sankhe of Jawhar police station, the driver was reversing the bus when it hit the compound wall of Jawhar depot, due to which a portion of the wall collapsed on those who were standing close to it. While an 11-year-old boy died, another boy aged 15 suffered injuries in the incident.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 9:30 am

An 11-year-old boy died and a teenager injured after part of a bus depot's compound wall collapsed on them at Jawhar in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm on Thursday, when a bus being moved in a reverse direction hit the wall, an official said.

A video of the mishap has gone viral on social media. 

"The driver was reversing the bus when it hit the compound wall of Jawhar depot, due to which a portion of the wall collapsed on those who were standing close to it. While an 11-year-old boy died, another boy aged 15 suffered injuries in the incident," inspector Sudhir Sankhe of Jawhar police station said. 

The boys had come to Jawhar from Rajkot in Gujarat to meet their relatives, he said. 

The body of the deceased boy was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, while the injured was undergoing treatment, he said, adding that no arrest has been made so far. 

Tags

National Maharashtra Wall Collapse Bus Depot Accident Palghar District
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF

Ukraine War: Russia Withdrawing, Ukrainian Official Fears 'City Of Death'

Ukraine War: Russia Withdrawing, Ukrainian Official Fears 'City Of Death'