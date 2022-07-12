Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Maharashtra Sees 2,435 Covid-19 Cases, 13 Fatalities

The health department said 35,666 tests were conducted in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of tests conducted so far in the state to 8,24,41,476.

The fresh detection has taken the tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients to 79, and that of BA.2.75 patients to 32 PTI

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 8:46 pm

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 2,435 fresh COVID-19 cases and 13 fatalities, taking the tally  to 80,07,648 and the toll to 1,47,991, the health department said in a bulletin.

Mumbai recorded 420 cases and zero fatality. Nine infections- six patients of BA.4 and BA.5 and three of BA.2.75- of sub-variants of Omicron were also reported. All these patients were from Pune.        

On Monday, the state had recorded 1,189 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities. On the nine infections caused by Omicroan sub-variants, the department said samples from Pune, Ahmednagar, Sindhudurg and Solapur districts were tested from May 31 and July 5.

"All of them have recovered in home isolation. Detailed epidemiological investigation is underway," it said. The fresh detection has taken the tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients to 79, and that of BA.2.75 patients to 32, the health department said. 

Pune district recorded three fatalities, followed by two in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation areas. Amravati, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg districts and the municipal corporations of Nashik, Panvel, Vasai-Virar, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali recorded one fatality each.

The case fatality rate is the state stands at 1.84 per cent. The active caseload in the state is 17,567. The health department said 2,882 patients were discharged from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 78,42,090. The recovery rate in the state stands at 97.93 per cent.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Fresh cases: 2,435; total cases 80,07,648, fatalities 1,47,991, active cases 17,567; total tests 8,24,41,476, total recoveries 78,42,090.

(With PTI inputs)

