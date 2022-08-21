Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Sees 1,832 Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths; Active Tally Now 11,641

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 80,84,383; fresh cases 1832; death toll 1,48,195; recoveries 79,24,547; active cases 11,641; total tests 8,38,38,036.

Maharashtra Sees 1,832 Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths; Active Tally Now 11,641
Maharashtra Sees 1,832 Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths; Active Tally Now 11,641 PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 10:09 pm

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,832 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, which took the tally to 80,84,383 and the toll to 1,48,195, a health department official said.

A day earlier, the state had reported 1,855 cases and two deaths.

Of the new cases, Mumbai Circle led with 1,259, followed by Pune Circle (295), Nashik Circle (78), Nagpur Circle (100), Kolhapur Circle (39), Latur Circle (32), Aurangabad Circle (16) and Akola Circle (13).

Related stories

Mumbai Sees 818 Covid-19 Cases, One Fatality

Rajasthan Records 402 Covid-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

Odisha Reports 287 New Covid-19 Cases, One More Fatality

One of the two COVID-19 fatalities was reported from Mumbai city and the other from Satara in western Maharashtra, the official said.

The recovery count increased by 2,055 in the past 24 hours and touched 79,24,547, leaving Maharashtra with an active caseload of 11,641.

Mumbai accounts for 5,761 active cases, followed by 1,925 in Thane and 1,579 in Pune, he said.

The overall number of coronavirus tests in Maharashtra reached 8,38,38,036 after 30,421 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, he added.

As per the state health department data, the recovery rate is 98.02 per cent and the fatality rate stands at 1.83 per cent.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 80,84,383; fresh cases 1832; death toll 1,48,195; recoveries 79,24,547; active cases 11,641; total tests 8,38,38,036.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths COVID Restrictions Covid Tally COVID Fatalities Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?

Has Nifty Run Out Of Steam After Rallying Nearly 20% From June Lows?

Has Nifty Run Out Of Steam After Rallying Nearly 20% From June Lows?