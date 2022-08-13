Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Maharashtra: NCP's Ajit Pawar Slams Induction Of 'Tainted' Ministers In Shinde Government

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday criticized the induction of "tainted" ministers in the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra and said some persons in the ruling dispensation have not liked their inclusion.

File photo of NCP leader Ajit Pawar who took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 3:50 pm

Eighteen ministers were inducted in the government on Tuesday, over a month after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took oath on June 30.

"Several tainted ministers were inducted in the state government. Many have not liked this decision. Even some persons in the Shinde-Fadnavis government have not liked the decision to induct these persons," Pawar claimed.

Queried on Rupee Cooperative Bank shutting down, Pawar said efforts were taken to save it but its license was canceled on August 8.

"There are five to seven such banks in the Pune district. We have requested veteran cooperative banker Vidyadhar Anaskar for suggestions. Banks in Maharashtra must not face difficulties," he said.

Replying to a question on the status of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which comprises the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, Pawar said "the right to take a final decision on MVA is reserved with Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray". 

He also condemned the attack on celebrated author Salman Rushdie and called it an attack on freedom of speech.

(Inputs from PTI)

