Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde Felicitated In Thane

The memento has engravings of six auto rickshaws with the names of Thane city and towns in the district. It also has pictures of Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was felicitated in an auditorium in Thane on Saturday. Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 8:57 am

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was felicitated in an auditorium in Thane on Saturday. He was given a citation and a memento at the function attended by Annasaheb More of Akhil Bharatiya Sri Swami Samartha Gurupeeth of Trimbakeshwar and Siddhagiri Math's Kadsiddheswar Swami of Kolhapur.

The memento has engravings of six auto rickshaws with the names of Thane city and towns in the district. It also has pictures of Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe.

Shinde used to drive an autorickshaw in Thane before he joined social service and was subsequently mentored by Dighe, the late Sena stalwart, in politics. Earlier in the day, Shinde, an MLA from Thane city, and his family members were taken out in a procession.

Related stories

To Salvage Shiv Sena After Eknath Shinde's Rebellion, Aaditya Thackeray Steps Out Of Mumbai

Eknath Shinde Visits His Village In Satara For First Time Since Becoming Maharashtra CM

Shiv Sena-BJP: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Has A Tough Road Ahead

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Felicitated Thane Shiv Sena Memento Annasaheb More Akhil Bharatiya Dharmaveer Anand Dighe
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Watch IRE Vs AFG Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Watch IRE Vs AFG Cricket Match Live

France's 3 Rafale Fighters Make Strategically Crucial Stopover In Tamil Nadu's IAF Base

France's 3 Rafale Fighters Make Strategically Crucial Stopover In Tamil Nadu's IAF Base