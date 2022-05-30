Maharashtra: Case Against Man, Son For Beating Dog To Death

Police have registered a case against a man and his son for allegedly beating a stray dog to death here in Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

The man allegedly hit the dog with a stick for littering in a locality in Ulhasnagar township on Thursday night. His son beat up the dog with a stick on Saturday, following which the canine fell unconscious and died, the official said. Their neighbours had tried to stop them, but in vain. Some locals also made a video of the incident and posted it on social media platforms.

Later, some animal activists approached local police who registered a case on Sunday against the man and his son under Indian Penal Code Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming animal), the official said. No arrest has been made so far, he added.

(With PTI inputs)