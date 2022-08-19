Friday, Aug 19, 2022
Maharashtra: Assessment Of Crop Damage Mostly Complete, Says Minister; Informs About New Pest Affecting Produce In 3 Districts

The monsoon session of the state legislature is currently underway in Mumbai. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sattar also said a new pest was affecting crops in Osmanabad, Beed and Latur and agriculture experts will visit affected areas to come up with mitigating measures.

The assessment of damage to crops in rains that took place in July is complete Narendra Bisht/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 4:37 pm

The assessment of damage to crops in rains that took place in July is complete and its details along with the way compensation will be disbursed will be informed in the Maharashtra Assembly, state Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar said after a review meeting here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sattar also said a new pest was affecting crops in Osmanabad, Beed and Latur and agriculture experts will visit affected areas to come up with mitigating measures.

"Crop loss panchnama (detailed assessment) has been completed for July. However, assessment of the damage caused by rains in the first half of August is not complete," the minister, who is on a three-day tour of Nagpur, Amravati and Marathwada divisions, said.

"Panchnama of half of the assistance announced by the chief minister and deputy chief minister is complete. The rest will be done in the next few days. The state government has announced compensation of Rs 13,600 per hectare. I will inform the Assembly on Monday on the assessment and compensation," he added.

The minister informed that a new pest called 'gogal gaay' was affecting crops in Osmanabad, Beed and Latur. "A team from the agriculture department and experts have been told to visit the region and come up with solutions against this new pest menace," Sattar said.

(With PTI inputs)

