Maharashtra: 3-Year-Old Girl Dies As Dog Falls On Her From 5th Floor

In a tragic incident, a three-year-old girl died on Wednesday as a golden retriever dog fell on her from a five-storey building in Mumbra, a suburb near Mumbai.
As per the CCTV footage making rounds on the social media, the dog was seen falling from the fifth floor and landing on the child who was walking with her mother. Following the incident, the mother rushed her to the nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Moreover, the dog also sustained injury and was promptly taken to a veterinary hospital by the local people. It has been reported that the local police have also initiated an investigation to ascertain if there was any angle of animal cruelty associated with the incident.