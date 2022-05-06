Friday, May 06, 2022
Maha: Undertrial Booked For Submitting Fake Documents In Court To Seek Bail

Based on a complaint lodged by the Superintendent of the district court, a case was registered under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC against Sameer Ashraf Qureshi, an undertrial lodged in Thane Central Jail, an official said.

Updated: 06 May 2022 3:09 pm

An offence of cheating has been registered against an undertrial lodged at Thane Central Jail in Maharashtra and a few others for allegedly submitting fake documents to seek bail, police said on Friday. Based on a complaint lodged by the Superintendent of the district court, a case was registered under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC against Sameer Ashraf Qureshi, an undertrial lodged in Thane Central Jail, an official said.

Qureshi had filed a bail application in the Bombay High Court, which ordered his release on PR bond of Rs 25,000 and one or two sureties, he said. Accordingly, two sureties were produced before the district court for the execution of the order of the High Court by Qureshi's Advocate Vedika Vaikar, who presented the documents at Naya Nagar Police Station for verification, after which she submitted the same to the court, the official said.

After examining the verification report and documents, the Judge observed that the documents submitted were incomplete and returned them to the police station for compliance and reverification, he said.

During reverification, it was found that all documents submitted for bail, including property records, ration cards and other cards and even the police verification, were all bogus, the official said, adding that further probe is underway to find out how many people are involved in the racket.

-With PTI Input

