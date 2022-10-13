Maha: Two Booked In Nagpur For Cheating Man In The Property Deal

Police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly duping a railway employee of Rs 24 lakh in a property deal at Koradi in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra, an official said.

The case against the accused, identified as Rizwan Khan (38) and Manoj Khobragade (35), was registered on Wednesday at the Koradi police station, he said.

Karamchand Murmu (52) had complained that the accused duo had taken Rs 24 lakh from him and signed an agreement towards the sale of a flat in Koradi. The payment was made by him between February 2020 and August 2021, police said.

"However, Khan and Khobragade did not execute the sale deed in his favour and left the construction of his flat incomplete," the official said.

The police registered the case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention).