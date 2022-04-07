Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Maha: Missing 10-Year-Old Boy From Thane District Traced To Gujarat, Reunited With Parents

The boy was found alone at Kalupur railway station last month and was taken to a remand home in Gandhinagar of Gujarat, the official said.

Maha: Missing 10-Year-Old Boy From Thane District Traced To Gujarat, Reunited With Parents
Representational Image Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 3:51 pm

A 10-year-old boy who went missing from Maharashtra's Thane district was traced to a remand home in Gujarat and reunited with his parents by the police here, an official said on Thursday.

The boy was found alone at Kalupur railway station last month and was taken to a remand home in Gandhinagar of Gujarat, the official said.        

Related stories

Sashi Tharoor Takes A Dig At Centre, Calls 'Weapons Of Mass Distraction' It's Biggest Strength

Nowhere People: Bengali Muslims In Assam's 'Relief Camps'

Delhi Congress Holds Protest Against Central Govt Over Rising Fuel Prices

On March 30, the management of the remand home informed the Thane city police's child protection unit (CPU) about the boy who said he was from Bhiwandi area of Thane district and gave his address, he said.

 The CPU tracked down the boy's parents and got the child identified as theirs and restored him to his family, the official said.

The boy's parents are labourers and did not know the procedure to lodge a complaint and did not have identity papers, he added. 

Tags

National Maharashtra Maharashtra Police People Missing Missing People Investigation Investigation/Enquiry Child Protection And Development Children Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Digital Marketing Can Help Your Business To Grow Revenue: Mr. Saif Ahmad Khan, Founder, Luhaif Digitech

Digital Marketing Can Help Your Business To Grow Revenue: Mr. Saif Ahmad Khan, Founder, Luhaif Digitech

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India