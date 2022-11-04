Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Maha, Karnataka Government Preside Over Coordination Meet Of Border Districts

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 8:13 pm

A coordination meeting between the border districts of Maharashtra and Karnataka was presided over by Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and his Karnataka counterpart Thaawarchand Gehlot in Kolhapur, an official said on Friday.

Various common issues between the border districts and areas of further enhancing cooperation were discussed during the interstate meet, the Maharashtra governor tweeted.

Officials including the district collectors and police superintendents from the border districts of the two states were present for the meeting.

As per the Kolhapur district administration, issues such as flood management of Krishna river, the water level of Almaty dam, prevention of illegal liquor traffic from Goa, easy trade, and lumpy skin disease management were discussed in the meeting.

A consensus was reached to make the direction boards in Marathi and Kannada for citizens who speak the two languages on a large scale in the border areas of the states, the district administration said in a statement.

