Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Maha: 30 IPS Officers Transferred, Promoted In Major Rejig

Maha: 30 IPS Officers Transferred, Promoted In Major Rejig

Amravati Police Commissioner Arti Singh has been transferred as Additional Commissioner Arms (Mumbai Police). She is replaced by IPS officer Navin Chandra Reddy. 

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday either promoted or transferred 30 IPS officers

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 7:47 am

In a major reshuffle, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday either promoted or transferred 30 IPS officers including police commissioners of Pune, Amravati, and Navi Mumbai. Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta has been promoted to the Additional IG, Law and Order, Maharashtra. He is replaced by Ritesh Kumar who will take charge as the Pune Police Commissioner, an official release said.

Amravati Police Commissioner Arti Singh has been transferred as Additional Commissioner Arms (Mumbai Police). She is replaced by IPS officer Navin Chandra Reddy.  Under the rejig, Milind Bharambe will be the new Commissioner of the Navi Mumbai Police force which was headed by Bipin Kumar Singh.  Sadanand Date, who was holding the charge of Commissioner of Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Commissionerate, is promoted to Special IG, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). He is replaced by Madhukar Pandey who will be the new MBVV police commissioner. 

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil has been promoted to the Additional IG of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). IPS officer Nishit Mishra will take charge as Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW), Pravin Padwal as Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Lakhmi Gautam as JCP (Crime), and S Jaikumar as JCP (administration)- all in Mumbai. The other IPS officers will take charge of Additional Commissioners of Police in Mumbai of traffic, and crime, and in four different regions. 

