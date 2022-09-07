Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Madhya Pradesh: Woman Severely Injured From Fighting Off Tiger To Save 1-Year-Old Son

The one-and-a-half years old boy was attacked by the tiger when his mother was taking care of their farm. The woman shielded her child and kept facing every attack by the tiger. It may be noted that the woman had no weapon to save herself from the tiger.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 1:17 pm

In a bid to save her child from the deadly attack , a mother of a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler fought off a tiger in Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place in Jabalpur, near the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

The child suffered injuries to his head while his mother suffered injuries all over her body. They are currently admitted to a hospital and are in stable conditions, according to sources.

"We were informed that the tiger is roaming out (outside the tiger reserve) and people were coming to see the tiger. But the woman wasn't aware of the tiger. Both of them were injured in the attack and admitted to a government hospital. Later, they were shifted to Jabalpur Medical College. Currently, both the mother and child are fine," said Lavit Bharti, manager, Bandhavgarh, according to NDTV.

As per media reports, the woman was busy taking care of their farm when the tiger suddenly pounced on the toddler following which the woman shielded him and kept facing every attack by the tiger. It was also noted that the woman had no access to any weapon to save herself from the tiger.

However, she kept shouting and praying for help, thus alerting the villagers who then chased away the animal.

Bhola Chowdhary, the husband of the injured woman, said she had taken the child to the farm when the tiger attacked her.

"She didn't have any idea about the tiger being outside. She took the child to the farm where the tiger was hiding. It attacked her and she was severely injured," he said.

Related stories

Forest Deprtment Probing Claims Of Tiger's Presence In Gujarat's Mahisagar District

'Tiger State’ Madhya Pradesh Records Death Of 27 Big Cats In 2022, Highest In Country

Tiger That Killed Priest Captured In Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri

Tags

National Madhya Pradesh Woman Fights Off Tiger Tiger Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic