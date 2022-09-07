Madhya Pradesh: Woman Severely Injured From Fighting Off Tiger To Save 1-Year-Old Son

In a bid to save her child from the deadly attack , a mother of a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler fought off a tiger in Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place in Jabalpur, near the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

The child suffered injuries to his head while his mother suffered injuries all over her body. They are currently admitted to a hospital and are in stable conditions, according to sources.

"We were informed that the tiger is roaming out (outside the tiger reserve) and people were coming to see the tiger. But the woman wasn't aware of the tiger. Both of them were injured in the attack and admitted to a government hospital. Later, they were shifted to Jabalpur Medical College. Currently, both the mother and child are fine," said Lavit Bharti, manager, Bandhavgarh, according to NDTV.

As per media reports, the woman was busy taking care of their farm when the tiger suddenly pounced on the toddler following which the woman shielded him and kept facing every attack by the tiger. It was also noted that the woman had no access to any weapon to save herself from the tiger.

However, she kept shouting and praying for help, thus alerting the villagers who then chased away the animal.

Bhola Chowdhary, the husband of the injured woman, said she had taken the child to the farm when the tiger attacked her.

"She didn't have any idea about the tiger being outside. She took the child to the farm where the tiger was hiding. It attacked her and she was severely injured," he said.