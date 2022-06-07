Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
The attack was captured by the CCTV cameras installed outside the house located on a farm and the footage showed the dog sitting at the entrance, while the leopard chased and caught the canine before fleeing the spot

Representational Image

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 2:44 pm

A leopard entered the premises of a house and killed a pet dog at a village in Maharashtra's Nashik district, an official from the forest department said on Tuesday. 

The incident took place in Mungsare village around 12.30 am on Monday, he said.

The attack was captured by the CCTV cameras installed outside the house located on a farm and the footage showed the dog sitting at the entrance, while the leopard chased and caught the canine before fleeing the spot, the official said.

Maharashtra: Leopard Attack Frequency Rises, Angry Villagers Hold Forest Staffers 'Hostage'

Personnel from the forest department rushed to the area and asked the villagers to remain alert, he said, adding that traps will be laid in the area to catch the predator.

Few months ago, angry villagers of the Durgapur area of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district who were disappointed with the forest department's inefficiency in controlling the repeated incidents of man-animal conflict held some forest staffers "hostage" for a few hours.

In a bid to calm the angry villagers, the forest department personnel tranquilised and captured a leopardess in the wee hours of Friday, confirmed an official.

Frequent incidents of attacks on humans by leopards over the past couple of months had triggered huge panic and unrest among the local residents.

(With PTI Inputs)

Visually told

