Madhya Pradesh Sees 31 Covid-19 Cases, 44 Recoveries; Active Tally Now 257

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 7:14 am

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,53,856 on Saturday after the detection of 31 cases, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,770, while the positivity rate stood at 0.5 percent, he added.

The recovery count increased by 44 to touch 10,42,829, leaving the state with 257 active cases, the official informed.

With 5,549 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 2,99,57,957, he added.

A government release said 13,04,68,819 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 48,277 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,53,856, new cases 31, death toll 10,770, recoveries 10,42,829, active cases 257 number of tests so far 2,99,57,957. 

(Inputs from PTI)

