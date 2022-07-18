Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Madhya Pradesh Sees 190 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 1,207

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,46,890 on Monday after the detection of 190 cases at a positivity rate of 2.5 percent, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,746, an official said.

undefined
Covid-19

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 9:27 pm

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,46,890 on Monday after the detection of 190 cases at a positivity rate of 2.5 percent, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,746, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 136 to touch 10,34,937, leaving the state with 1,207 active cases, the official informed.

The number of samples examined for coronavirus increased by 7,496 to reach 2,96,26,519 in the state, he added.

A government release said 12,13,98,297 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 76,603 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,46,890, new cases 190, death toll 10,746, recoveries 10,34,937, active cases 1207, number of tests so far 2,96,26,519.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National The Covid-19 Tally Madhya Pradesh Increases Covid-19 Death Tolls Negligence Positivity Rate Government Facilities Fatality Rate
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Western Sanctions On Russia Will Only Bring Rest Of 3rd World To Its Knees: Wickremesinghe

Western Sanctions On Russia Will Only Bring Rest Of 3rd World To Its Knees: Wickremesinghe