Madhya Pradesh Sees 184 New Cases Of Covid-19, Two Fatalities

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,51,278, new cases 184, death toll 10,762, recoveries 10,39,161, active cases 1355, number of tests so far 2,97,72,541.

Photo: PTI

Updated: 07 Aug 2022 8:53 pm

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday recorded 184 new cases of COVID-19 and two casualties due to the infection that raised the tally to 10,51,278 and toll to 10,762, an official from the state health department said.

The count of recoveries reached 10,39,161 after 220 patients recovered from the infection, he said. With the positivity rate of 2.5 per cent, the state currently has 1,355 active cases, the official said.

As many as 7,275 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the number of tests conducted in the state so far to 2,97,72,541, he added.

As per a government release, a total of 12,63,28,056 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 800 jabs were given on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,51,278, new cases 184, death toll 10,762, recoveries 10,39,161, active cases 1355, number of tests so far 2,97,72,541.

-With PTI Input

