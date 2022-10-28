Madhya Pradesh Sees 11 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 66

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,720 on Friday after the detection of 11 cases at a positivity rate of 0.3 percent, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,775, while the recovery count increased by 19 to touch 10,43,879, leaving the state with 66 active cases, he informed.

With 3,026 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,01,30,777, he added.

A government release said 13,35,04,857 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 3,272 on Friday.

(Inputs from PTI)