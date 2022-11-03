Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
Madhya Pradesh Sees 10 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,782 on Thursday after the detection of 10 cases at a positivity rate of 0.2 percent, a health official said.

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing Photo: AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 9:10 pm

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,776, while the recovery count increased by five to 10,43,938, leaving the state with 68 active cases, the official informed.

With 3,361 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,01,49,752, he added.

A government release said 13,35,22,477 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 9,141 on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,782, new cases 10, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,43,938, active cases 68 number of tests so far 3,01,49,752.

(Inputs from PTI)

Visually told More

