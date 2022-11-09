Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Madhya Pradesh Logs 7 Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 64

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,831 on Tuesday after the detection of 7 fresh cases, while no new death linked to the infection was registered in the state, a health department official said.

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 7:15 am

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,776, while the positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 coronavirus tests, stood at 0.3 percent.

The recovery count increased by 9 to 10,43,991, leaving the state with 64 active cases, the official informed.

With 2,303 swab samples examined during the day, the total number of tests in MP went up to 3,01,65,947, he added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,831, new cases 07, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,43,991, active cases 64, total tests 3,01,65,947.

(Inputs from PTI)

National Covid-19 Cases Death Tolls Increased Fatality Rate Tally Of Coronavirus Tests Positivity Rate Active Coronavirus Cases Madhya Pradesh Active Tally At 64
