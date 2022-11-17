Thursday, Nov 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Low Pressure Area Forms, Rains Likely In Tamil Nadu And Puducherry

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually concentrate into a depression over central parts of south Bay of Bengal by November 19.

Cyclonic circulation is going to intensify into a low pressure area in the next 24 to 48 hours
Low Pressure Area formed over Bay of Bengal

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Nov 2022 3:26 pm

A Low Pressure Area (LPA) has formed over Bay of Bengal on Thursday and it is likely to concentrate into a depression and move towards the coastline of Tamil Nadu and nearby regions, the India Meteorological Department said. 

Under the influence of cyclonic circulation on November 16 over south Andaman sea, a LPA has formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman sea on Thursday morning, the IMD said. 

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually concentrate into a depression over central parts of south Bay of Bengal by November 19. "Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 3 days," it said in a bulletin. 

Under the influence of the weather system, rainfall is likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 20 and 21 and over south coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 21. In such regions, the rainfall activity could be scattered and light to moderate, besides heavy showers at isolated places.  

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Rains Low-pressure Area Partly Cloudy Sky Tamil Nadu Puducherry Indian Meteorological Department Patchy Rain Thunderstorms Strong Winds Weather Department Minimum Temperature AQI Maximum Temperature
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP