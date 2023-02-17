Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Low Growth, High Inflation, Unemployment Putting 'Intolerable Burdens' On People: Chidambaram

The former finance minister said, in its January 2023 report on Global Economic Prospects, the World Bank has further downgraded world growth to 1.7 per cent in 2023.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Updated: 17 Feb 2023 9:10 pm

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday alleged that low growth, high inflation and unemployment are putting "intolerable burdens" on people, as he asked the government to candidly tell them what are the growth prospects in 2023-24.

The former finance minister said, in its January 2023 report on Global Economic Prospects, the World Bank has further downgraded world growth to 1.7 per cent in 2023.

"Yet the Government and the RBI continue to say that the Indian economic situation is 'eminently manageable'," Chidambaram said on Twitter.

GDP growth has slid from quarter to quarter in 2022-23, the senior Congress leader said, asserting that the government must candidly tell the people what are the growth prospects in 2023-24

"Low growth, high inflation and unemployment are putting intolerable burdens on the people, especially the poor and the middle class," Chidambaram said.

The Congress has been accusing the government of mishandling the economy and raising the issue of unemployment.

-With PTI Input

