National

Looking Forward To Seeing India Attend Peace Summit: Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy's call to India to attend the summit came in his message congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the electoral victory of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha polls.

Anticipating India's Participation at the Peace Summit, says Volodymyr Zelenskyy
info_icon

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday hoped that India will participate in the Summit on Peace in Ukraine that is being hosted by Switzerland this month.

Zelenskyy's call to India to attend the summit came in his message congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the electoral victory of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha polls.

It is expected that India will attend the summit but the level of participation is not yet known.

The Peace Summit will take place at Bürgenstock in Lucerne on June 15 and 16.

"I welcome the successful holding of the world's largest democratic elections in India. Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi, the BJP, and BJP-led NDA on the third consecutive victory in India's parliamentary elections," Zelenskyy said on 'X'.

"I wish the people of India peace and prosperity, and I hope for continued cooperation between our countries. India and Ukraine share common values and a rich history. May our partnership continue to thrive, bringing progress and mutual understanding for our nations," he said.

"Everyone in the world recognizes the significance and weight of India's role in global affairs. It is critical that we all work together to ensure a just peace for all nations. In this regard, we also look forward to seeing India attend the Peace Summit," he said.

India has been pressing for resolving the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

At a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in September 2022, in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Modi said, "Today's era is not of war" and nudged the Russian leader to end the Ukraine conflict.

This month, Swiss State Secretary of Foreign Affairs Alexandre Fasel visited India to invite it for the summit.

India is a friend of the world and the global community expects it to contribute significantly in bringing peace to war-torn Ukraine, Fasel told PTI.

Fasel held wide-ranging talks with his Indian interlocutors and extended an invitation to the Indian prime minister for his participation at the summit that is aimed at charting a course for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Switzerland has extended invitations to over 160 countries for the summit.

"India is a friend of the world. There is really an expectation from the international community that India can contribute to this (peace) process," the top Swiss official said.

"India is a friend of peace. India has a great experience in conflict transformation and peace promotion. The expectation really is that we can work together and count on India's support," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Looking Forward To Seeing India Attend Peace Summit: Zelenskyy
  2. Wanted Bihar Gangster Shot Dead In Encounter With UP STF
  3. Porsche Accident: Pune Cops Meet Families Of Deceased IT Professionals In MP
  4. NEET-UG Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Kota Day After Medical Entrance Results
  5. Flood Situation In Assam Improves, But 2.5 Lakh People Still Suffering
Entertainment News
  1. Dipika Chikhlia Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi Starrer 'Ramayana': People Are Making A Mess Of It
  2. Avneet Kaur Breaks Her Silence On Being Trolled And Questioned For Attending Cannes Film Festival
  3. Here's What Director Kabir Khan Has To Say About Salman Khan Starrer 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Sequel
  4. Wendell Pierce Says White Owner Denied His Application To Rent New York Apartment: Bigots Are Real
  5. Taraji P Henson To Host BET Awards 2024 For Third Time
Sports News
  1. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win
  2. Rhonex Kipruto Doping Violation: Kenyan Stripped Of 10K World Record, Faces Six-Year Ban
  3. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup: Marcus Stoinis Powers AUS To 39-Run Win In Opener
  4. Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo Back In Limelight, Ready To Demonstrate His Dominance
  5. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
World News
  1. WHO Confirms First Human Death From Bird Flu In Mexico | Details
  2. Moscow-Washington Relation Won't Change, No Matter Who Wins US Election: President Putin
  3. Israel Strikes 'Hamas Compound' In UN School; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  4. Death Toll From Floods Across Southern Germany Rises To 6
  5. ‘Returning To Work Will Be A Miracle’: In 1st Speech After Assassination Attempt, Slovakia PM ‘Forgives’ Attacker
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israel Strikes 'Hamas Compound' In UN School; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Biden Dials Modi Ahead Of Third Term; Oath Taking Likely On Saturday
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win