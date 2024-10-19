National

London-Bound Vistara Flight From Delhi Receives Bomb Threat, Diverts To Frankfurt

In a statement early Saturday morning, an airline spokesperson said the flight landed safely at the Frankfurt airport and mandatory checks are being conducted. The flight will continue to its destination once cleared by the security agencies.

Vistara flight bomb threat news
Vistara flight bomb threat Photo: PTI
info_icon

A London-bound Vistara flight from Delhi was diverted to Frankfurt on Friday following a bomb threat.

In a statement early Saturday morning, an airline spokesperson said the flight landed safely at the Frankfurt airport and mandatory checks are being conducted. The flight will continue to its destination once cleared by the security agencies.

"Vistara flight UK17 operating from Delhi to London on October 18, 2024 received a security threat on social media. In line with the protocol, all relevant authorities were immediately informed and as a precautionary measure, the pilots decided to divert the flight to Frankfurt," the spokesperson said.

According to an official in the know, the flight had received a bomb threat.

Meanwhile, Akasa Air said its flight QP 1366 scheduled to fly from Bengaluru to Mumbai on Friday received a security alert shortly before departure.

"Hence as per safety and security procedures, all passengers had to be deplaned as the local authorities followed necessary procedures. We request your understanding as our team on ground did everything possible to reduce inconvenience," the airline said in a post on X.

In the past few days, nearly 40 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received bomb threats which later turned out to be hoaxes.

The Civil Aviation Ministry plans to put in place strict norms to prevent incidents of hoax bomb threats to airlines, including placing the perpetrators in the no-fly list.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Rain Threat Looms As Hosts Trail By 125 Runs In Bengaluru
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Bengaluru Weather Forecast
  3. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Semi-Final 2: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Confirmed Finalists
  4. South Africa-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch
  5. India A Vs Pakistan A Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Group B Match
Football News
  1. Erik Ten Hag Defends Manchester United Tenure Amid Criticism, Calls Out 'Lies And Fairytales'
  2. Girona Vs Real Sociedad Preview: Michel's Depleted Side Hoping For Strong Support In La Liga Md10 Battle
  3. Serie A: Antonio Conte Says League Leaders Napoli Still A Work In Progress
  4. Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Unbeaten BFC Grab Fourth Win At Fortress Kanteerava
  5. Indian Super League 2024-25: 10-Man Bengaluru FC Beat Punjab FC To Stay Unbeaten
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs NZ Juniors
  2. Australia Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  3. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  5. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  2. Tamil Nadu: Fresh Row Erupts Between CM Stalin And Guv Over Missing Line In State Anthem
  3. Baba Siddique Murder Case: 5 Arrested After Raids In Panvel, Raigad
  4. What Are The New Guidelines Formed By SC To Eradicate 'Social Evil' Of Child Marriages
  5. A Legacy Of Resilience: Ratan Tata’s Silent Obituary
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. UN Expands Arms Embargo To Haiti To All Types Of Weaponry, Expresses Concern Over Growing Violence
  2. North Korea Claims To Have Found Remains Of South Korean Drone In Pyongyang
  3. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  4. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
Latest Stories
  1. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
  2. Children In War-Ravaged Syria: The Hidden Costs Of The Long Civil War
  3. Myanmar’s Unending War: Military Junta Possibly On Decline But Ethnic Crisis Still Unheeded
  4. Detained, Abused Or Recruited By Armed Groups: The Fate Of Children In War Zones In Africa
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?
  7. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Kiwi Noses In Front After Virat Kohli's Last-Ball Dismissal; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 231/3